Fourteenth seed Dimitrov tumbles out of US Open

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria trains prior to the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 21, 2020 in New York City

New York (AFP)

Fourteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov tumbled out of the US Open at the second-round stage on Thursday.

The Bulgarian, who has been ranked as high as number three in the world in his career, fell to 66th-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in five sets.

Fucsovics downed Dimitrov, a semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows last year, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 4hr 50min.

Dimitrov became the second-highest men's seed to exit the tournament after Chile's Cristian Garin, seeded 13th, lost in five sets on Wednesday.

