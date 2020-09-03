Fourteenth seed Dimitrov tumbles out of US Open
Fourteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov tumbled out of the US Open at the second-round stage on Thursday.
The Bulgarian, who has been ranked as high as number three in the world in his career, fell to 66th-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in five sets.
Fucsovics downed Dimitrov, a semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows last year, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 4hr 50min.
Dimitrov became the second-highest men's seed to exit the tournament after Chile's Cristian Garin, seeded 13th, lost in five sets on Wednesday.
