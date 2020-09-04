Skip to main content
#Tour de France
Murray crashes out of US Open in round two

Andy Murray serves during his second round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on day four of the 2020 US Open
Andy Murray serves during his second round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on day four of the 2020 US Open GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
New York (AFP)

Andy Murray crashed out of the US Open second round in straight sets to 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday.

The former world number one was demolished by the 20-year-old Canadian 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2hr 8min.

Murray, playing in his first singles Grand Slam since the 2019 Australian Open, had rallied to win a thrilling five-set match against Japan's 49th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka the first round on Tuesday.

But the Scotsman, who is trying to rebuild his career after an injury-ravaged three years, was unable to repeat the heroics against the big-serving 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime who dominated from start to finish.

The Canadian smashed 24 aces and 52 winners in a one-sided affair. Murray mustered just two aces and nine winners.

Felix Auger-Aliassime amassed 97 winning points compared to Murray's 68.

