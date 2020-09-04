Third seed Medvedev eases into US Open third round

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves during his second round match against Christopher O'Connell of Australia on day four of the 2020 US Open

New York (AFP)

Third seed Daniil Medvedev made light work of his second-round match at the US Open on Thursday, defeating Christoper O'Connell in straight sets.

The Russian progressed to the third round 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the expense of the 116th-ranked Australian inside the US National Tennis Center's Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 24-year-old world number five, seeking his first Grand Slam, is looking to go one better than last year when he lost an epic five-set final to Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev will take on American wildcard J.J. Wolf for a place in the fourth round.

