US Open match between Mannarino, Zverev delayed

New York (AFP)

A US Open third round match between France's Adrian Mannarino and fifth seed Alexander Zverev was inexplicably delayed at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

The pair were supposed to take to Louis Armstrong Stadium around 2:30pm (1830 GMT) but two hours passed without any sign of the players or information about when the match would start.

Later, an update to the schedule said that the contest would commence "not before 5:00 pm."

Mannarino was one of several players put under enhanced safety protocols earlier this week after compatriot Benoit Paire was withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman for the United States Tennis Association confirmed to AFP that the match was going ahead.

The winner will play unseeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last 16.

