World badminton president reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen of Denmark was first elected BWF president in 2013

Kuala Lumpur (AFP)

Badminton World Federation president and former Olympic gold-medallist Poul-Erik Hoyer has revealed he has Parkinson's disease, but will stay on in his role.

The former world number one and Danish badminton great, 54, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition "some years ago", a statement said.

"Medical science has come a long way in dealing with Parkinson's disease," Hoyer said in the statement on Thursday.

"I feel very little impact of the disease in all areas of my day to day life."

The 1996 Olympic men's singles gold-medallist said he had previously kept the diagnosis "private for personal reasons".

Hoyer, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, was elected BWF president in May 2013, and received a fresh term unopposed in 2017.

Parkinson's disease is a nervous system disorder that affects a person's movements, with symptoms including tremors, stiffness and slowing of movement.

