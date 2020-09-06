America's Brady reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final

Jennifer Brady of the United States celebrates winning her fourth round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the 2020 US Open

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

American Jennifer Brady reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time Sunday, dismantling former world number one Angelique Kerber in straight sets at the US Open.

The 25-year-old needed just 1hr 29min to sweep aside the three-time Grand Slam-winning German 6-1, 6-4 to move into the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

It was the first time Brady had made the fourth round at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York since 2017.

She had failed to get past the first round in her last two outings.

Her previous joint-best appearance at a Grand Slam came when she reached the last 16 of the Australian Open in 2017.

Brady, seeded 28th, broke serve four times and smashed 25 winners against the 17th-seeded Kerber, the 2016 US Open champion.

© 2020 AFP