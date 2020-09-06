Archer strikes before Australia recover to 157-7 against England

Early strike - England's Jofra Archer celebrates dismissing Australia's David Warner for 0 in the second T20 at Southampton on Sunday

Southampton (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Jofra Archer struck an early blow as England held Australia to 157-7 in the second Twenty20 international at Southampton on Sunday.

England, fresh from their dramatic two-run win on Friday and looking for a victory that would put them an unbeatable 2-0 up in the three-match series, reduced Australia to 89-5 with seven overs left before a late-order rally gave the tourists something to defend.

England, who have struggled for Powerplay wickets, made a sensational start when fast bowler Archer had the dangerous David Warner caught behind for a third-ball duck.

Left-hander Warner reviewed immediately but replays confirmed he had gloved the ball and Australia were nought for one after winning the toss.

Australia were 3-2 in the second over, after left-hander Alex Carey, promoted to number three in place of star batsman Steve Smith, gave himself room to drive but only edged Mark Wood, like Archer a 50-over World Cup winning fast bowler, to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Archer, topping speeds of 91 mph, was removed from the attack after a spell of one wicket for eight runs in two overs.

Smith, in at number four, pulled Tom Curran for six.

But Smith was run out for 10 by England captain Eoin Morgan's underarm direct hit from midwicket with just one stump to aim at.

Australia captain and opener Aaron Finch, who pulled Archer for six, had made 40 -- the top score of the innings -- when he chopped onto his stumps off Chris Jordan to leave Australia 79-4

Australia were 89-5 when leg-spinner Adil Rashid struck with the last ball of his spell, removing Marcus Stoinis, who edged to Dawid Malan at slip and was out for 35, his highest score at this level.

But with Glenn Maxwell making 26, Australia scored 40 off the last three overs, with Archer conceding 18 off the 20th.

