Bucks lose Antetokounmpo to ankle sprain in crucial NBA game

Milawukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo gingerly leaves the court after re-injuring his right ankle in the first half of the Bucks' must-win NBA playoff series game four against the Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks, battling for their NBA playoff lives against the Miami Heat on Sunday, lost Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to a sprained right ankle in the first half.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo had rolled the ankle in the Bucks' game-three loss to the Heat, which left the Eastern Conference top seeds in an 0-3 hole in the best-of-seven series and facing elimination on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo, who played on and insisted the ankle didn't bother him on Friday, twisted it again and went down hard in the second quarter.

He stayed in the game and shot two free throws, making one, before limping to the locker room.

The Bucks, leading 50-48 at halftime, announced that he would not return to the game.

