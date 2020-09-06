Catlin clinches Andalucia Masters with highest winning score in 28 years

High and handsome: John Catlin of the US won his first European Tour title on Sunday

Advertising Read more

Sotogrande (Spain) (AFP)

John Catlin of the United States clinched the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama on Sunday with the highest winning score on the European Tour since 1992.

The American golfer ended the tournament with a two-over par 286 to edge former world number one and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer by one shot.

Two over par is the highest winning score on the European Tour since Sandy Lyle won the 1992 Volvo Masters, which was also played at Valderrama where Sunday's action went down to the last hole.

Catlin was unable to make any birdies in his closing 75 but produced some wonderful par saves to stay in the hunt on the back nine of one of Europe's toughest courses.

Kaymer of Germany finished alone in second on three over, one clear Justin Harding, Wil Besseling and Antoine Rozner in a tie for third.

For Catlin, it was a first European Tour title to add to his four victories on the Asian Tour.

"One of my goals when I earned my card was to win on the European Tour, and I wasn't able to win in 2019 so it's very nice to get it done this week and especially on a beautiful golf course, and very demanding one," Catlin told europeantour.com.

"The calibre of play out here is fantastic so to win out here is amazing.

"Just look at the names I was playing against this week. To have beaten them is something I'm very, very proud of."

Lee Westwood shot the lowest round of the week on Sunday, making six birdies and two bogeys in his 67 to finish in a tie for 10th on eight over.

© 2020 AFP