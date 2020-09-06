Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 'terrorists' shot dead

Map of Tunisia locating the coastal city of Sousee where a knife attack on Sunday killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another with three assailants also killed.

Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another Sunday before three assailants were shot dead, the National Guard said, labelling it a "terrorist attack".

The attack took place in the tourist city of Sousse, the site of the worst of several jihadist attacks in recent years, where 38 people, most of them Britons, were killed in a 2015 beachside shooting.

"A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse," 140 kilometres (80 miles) south of the capital Tunis, said National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebali.

"One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalised," he said, adding that "this was a terrorist attack".

Security forces pursued the assailants, who had taken the officers' guns and vehicle, through the city's tourist area of El-Kantaoui, said Jebali, adding that "in a firefight three terrorists were killed".

