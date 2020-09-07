Beverley fined $25,000 for ref abuse: NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials in his team's defeat to Denver

New York (AFP)

Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official during his team's defeat to the Denver Nuggets, the NBA said Monday.

NBA vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe said in a statement Beverley was fined for his conduct during Saturday's 110-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Beverley's verbal volley saw him assessed with two technical fouls and ejected late in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets and Clippers best-of-seven series is locked at 1-1.

Game three takes place in Orlando later on Monday.

