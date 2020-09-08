England women's star Lucy Bronze rejoins Man City from Lyon

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England women's international Lucy Bronze has rejoined Manchester City from Lyon on a two-year deal, the Women's Super League club announced on Tuesday.

Bronze, 28, left City to join Lyon in 2017 and helped them cement their place as Europe's leading women's club as they won a glut of silverware, including three successive Champions League titles.

The defender, UEFA women’s player of the year in 2019, has 81 England caps.

"I feel like I’m returning as a better leader and person who is capable of bringing similar success to the table here in England both domestically with City and internationally too," said Bronze.

"Having already experienced everything that City has to offer as a club, it was a no-brainer for me when the offer came in and there isn't another team in England that I would have looked at."

Head coach Gareth Taylor described Taylor as an "unrivalled talent".

"She joins us off the back of a hugely successful few years in France and being able to add a player of her quality to our already ambitious squad is incredibly exciting," he said.

