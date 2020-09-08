Williams appoint Simon Roberts as interim principal

Simon Roberts has been appointed as the interim team principal for F1 team Williams

London (AFP)

Simon Roberts has been appointed as the interim team principal for Formula One team Williams after founder Frank Williams and deputy team principal Claire Williams stood down.

The Italian Grand Prix on Sunday marked the family's 739th and concluding race in F1 following the team's sale to US investment firm Dorilton Capital last month.

Roberts spent 17 years at McLaren before joining Williams as managing director in May.

"I am delighted to be announced as acting team principal for Williams during this transitional period," he said.

"It is an exciting time ahead for the team, a new era for Williams and one that I am excited to be playing a part in. I look forward to the challenge ahead as we look to take the team back to the front of the grid."

Williams are the third most successful constructor in the sport's history, behind only Ferrari and McLaren. They have won 114 times and have 16 combined drivers' and teams' titles.

Despite their great success in the 1980s and 1990s, producing Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill as world champions, Williams have won just one race in the past 16 years.

They have finished bottom of the constructors' championship for the past two seasons and are without a point in 2020.

Despite the sale, they will continue to be called Williams.

