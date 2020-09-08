Banned Farrell to miss European Champions Cup quarter-final

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England captain Owen Farrell will miss title-holders Saracens' European Champions Cup quarter-final later this month after he received a five-match ban on Tuesday for a dangerous tackle against Wasps last weekend.

Farrell was sent off for the first time in his career when, playing for Saracens in the English Premiership, he was dismissed on the hour mark for a head high challenge on teenage replacement back Charlie Atkinson on Saturday.

At that stage the scores at Saracens' Allianz Park ground in north London were level, but Farrell's red card paved the way for Wasps' 28-18 win.

The 18-year-old Atkinson was knocked out and will not train for at last two weeks because of concussion protocols.

With bans in rugby union applying across all competitions, Farrell is now set to miss Saracens' last-eight clash against Irish province Leinster on September 19.

© 2020 AFP