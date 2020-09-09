England to host New Zealand at Wembley

England will host New Zealand at Wembley on November 12

London (AFP)

England will play New Zealand at Wembley for the first time in November, the Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday.

Gareth Southgate's side will take on the All Whites in a friendly on November 12 ahead of their last two Nations League group fixtures away to Belgium and at home against Iceland.

The game is scheduled to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions, although the FA is working with the government to get supporters back in stadiums as soon as possible.

England have previously played New Zealand twice, winning both times on a 1991 tour.

Southgate's outfit returned to action this month with a win in Iceland before drawing with Denmark in Copenhagen, their first fixtures since November 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

