NBA's Thunder part ways with head coach Donovan

Billy Donovan is out as coach of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Oklahoma City Thunder said Tuesday that Billy Donovan won't return as head coach after five seasons with the team that exited the NBA playoffs last week.

The Thunder said in a statement that the parties have "mutually agreed" to part ways.

Donovan took over for now-Wizards head coach Scott Brooks in 2015 after the Thunder missed the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Oklahoma City reached the post-season during each of Donovan’s five years with the team, even with the departures of key stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

"I have great respect for Billy and will always appreciate our work together," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said, adding that in talks on Donovan's future it "became apparent" that the club couldn't give Donovan the assurances he wanted about the future direction of the team.

"Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community," Presti said.

