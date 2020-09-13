Rossi's half-brother Marini extends Moto2 lead after San Marino win

Advertising Read more

Misano Adriatico (Italy) (AFP)

Luca Marini extended his lead at the top of the Moto2 standings after winning the San Marino race pn Sunday to move 17 points clear of his rivals.

Marini, who is the half-brother of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, took advantage of Enea Bastianini finishing third to stretch further ahead of his fellow Italian in the overall standings with his fifth win in seven Grand Prix this season.

The 23-year-old started on pole after American Remy Gardner retired from the race after breaking his hand and foot in the warm-up and crossed the line 0.799sec ahead of teammate Marco Bezzecchi as Italians conquered the podium at the Misano Adriatico track on home soil.

"It's a big win. Without doubt my best race. I'm going to party tonight but not with too many people," said Marini.

Both Marini and Bezzecchi race for the Sky Racing "VR46" team owned by Rossi, who starts the top class MotoGP race in fourth on the grid later on Sunday

Bezzecchi is third in the championship, 27 points behind Marini after moving above Spaniard Jorge Martin, who could not race after testing positive for the coronavirus.

© 2020 AFP