Warholm eclipses Moses in Berlin as rich vein of form continues

Karsten Warholm has emerged from the coronavirus lockdown in terrific form

Berlin (AFP)

Norway's Karsten Warholm continued his rich vein of form over 400m hurdles by eclipsing American legend Edwin Moses' meet record as he clocked a winning time of 47.08 seconds in Berlin on Sunday.

The 24-year-old crushed the field at the German capital's Olympic stadium, with 3,500 fans allowed in the 70,000-seater arena.

Racing last month in Stockholm, Warholm came within 0.09 seconds of Kevin Young's long-standing world record of 46.78sec which the American set at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

While the Norwegian didn't come close to that in Berlin, he beat the previous meet record of 47.17sec set by Moses in 1980.

"A win and new meeting record tonight at @istaf_berlin 47.08 in a fantastic stadium!!" two-time world champion Warholm said on Instagram.

Mirroring Warholm was another Scandinavian in the shape of Sweden's world record holder Armand Duplantis, who won the pole vault with a best of 5.91 metres.

Home favourite Johannes Vetter didn't go close to the monster 97.76m javelin throw he achieved last week in Poland, the second furthest ever thrown after Czech Jan Zelezny's effort of 98.48m in 1996.

But he did win his competition, with a best of 87.26m.

