Neymar's fate to be known this week after Marseille red card

Neymar was sent off for slapping Avaro Gonzalez after what he insists was racist abuse from the Marseille defender

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Neymar's punishment for being one of five players sent off following a brawl at the end of Paris Saint-Germain's defeat to Marseille will be revealed on Wednesday, the French Football League (LFP) said Monday.

The world's most expensive footballer was shown the red card in stoppage time of the 1-0 loss at the Parc des Princes alongside teammates Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes, as well as Marseille's Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi.

Neymar insisted Alvaro Gonzalez called him a "monkey" in a series of furious tweets late on Sunday after he was dismissed for slapping the Marseille defender on the back of the head.

"Look at the racism. That's why I hit him," Neymar, who was returning from coronavirus quarantine, said as he left the pitch. Gonzalez later denied making a racist comment.

"The only regret I have is not hitting this idiot in the face," Neymar then posted after the game, before replying to a Gonzalez tweet to call him a "racist".

The LFP's disciplinary commission, which will decide the punishments, could investigate the Brazilian's accusations against Gonzalez, who Marseille claim was spat on by Angel Di Maria.

Any racist behaviour carries a maximum suspension of 10 matches.

Spitting directed at another player can lead to a ban of up to six matches.

Kurzawa meanwhile could be suspended for up to seven matches for violent conduct after aiming a punch at opposition full-back Amavi.

© 2020 AFP