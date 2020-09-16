NBA delays draft to November 18

The NBA plans to hold the 2020 draft on November 18

New York (AFP)

The NBA confirmed Wednesday it would push back the 2020 draft to November 18, allowing an extra month to confirm details of next season's start date.

The 2019-2020 playoffs are still underway in the league's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Delaying the draft means the start of the free agent signing period and the start of the next season -- once projected to be early December -- will be pushed back.

"The revised date allows additional time to conduct the 2020 pre-draft process, gather more information about the potential start date for the 2020-21 season and advance conversations between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association regarding related Collective Bargaining Agreement matters," the league said in a statement.

The league and the players' union must set the NBA salary cap and luxury-tax line before teams can make trades.

The figures are based on revenue projections that are difficult to make as the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the 2019-20 campaign continues.

The league said even the November 18 draft date "remains subject to change as circumstances warrant."

The Minnesota Timberwolves snagged the number one overall pick in the draft, winning the lottery ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors gained the second overall selection and the Charlotte Hornets have the third pick.

