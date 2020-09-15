Raptors secure Nurse contract extension

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse has signed a new multi-year contract extension with the team, the NBA franchise said Tuesday.

Nurse, who was named 2019-2020 NBA Coach of the Year last week, led the Raptors to an NBA title last year.

The Raptors were eliminated from the Eastern Conference semi-finals by Boston last week after a season in which they finished with a 53-19 record, the second best in the NBA.

"Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we've experienced together," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said.

"The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team's history -- first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice.

"Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we're looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future."

In two seasons with the Raptors, Nurse has amassed 111 wins against 43 defeats in regular season play. In the playoffs he was won 23 games with 12 losses.

"I've watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship," Nurse said.

