Mariners-Padres series moved to San Diego over air quality concern

Wildfire smoke fills the air during the second game of a Major League Baseball doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics in Seattle

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Seattle Mariners' weekend home series against the Padres has been moved to San Diego because of air quality concerns linked to wildfires, the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday.

Fires burning in Oregon and California have spread smoke across the western United States.

The Mariners had already had two games this week against the Giants moved from Seattle to San Francisco -- where air quality was an issue earlier in the month.

That came after the Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a Monday doubleheader in Seattle and players voiced concern about the smoky air.

The Padres will be considered the visiting team in games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Padres lead the Giants by 6 1/2 games in the race for second place in the National League West with nine games remaining in the pandemic-delayed regular season.

