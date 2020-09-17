Premier League agrees new broadcast deal in China with Tencent

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

The Premier League announced on Thursday that it had agreed a new broadcast deal in China for the rest of the season with Tencent Sports.

The previous agreement with PPTV was terminated after a dispute over a missed payment.

Viewers in China will have access to all the remaining 372 matches of England's top-flight football league from this weekend, the league said.

"We are excited to have agreed this partnership with Tencent ensuring our supporters in China can enjoy following Premier League action throughout this season," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

Tencent Sports general manager Ewell Zhao said: "The Premier League is one of the world's most popular sports competitions and has many fans in China.

"In collaboration with the Premier League, Tencent Sports hopes to leverage its platforms and technology to bring the drama of Premier League matches to fans and share with them the passion and excitement of football."

