Peru congress opens Vizcarra impeachment trial

Police stand guard near Congress in Lima as Peru's President Martin Vizcarra faces an impeachment trial

Advertising Read more

Lima (AFP)

President Martin Vizcarra remained defiant Friday as Peru's congress began an impeachment debate ahead of a vote that analysts say he is expected to survive.

"I'm not running. I didn't do it before and I'm not going to do it now," Vizcarra said in a brief statement to lawmakers before leaving his defense to his lawyer Roberto Pereira.

The session was opened by congress speaker Manuel Marino, who would replace Vizcarra as Peru's leader if the impeachment carries.

Vizcarra has accused Marino of "conspiracy" by trying to secure military assurances for a bid to succeed him.

Most of the 130 lawmakers joined the debate by video link due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken a heavy toll in the South American country.

Analysts said his opponents in congress are likely to fall short of the 87 votes needed to oust him when the impeachment motion is put to a vote later Friday.

Congress voted last week to open impeachment proceedings against the 57-year-old president for "moral incapacity" over accusations he incited aides to lie to anti-graft investigators.

Vizcarra, in power since 2018, came under fire after leaked audio recordings in which he is heard telling aides to hide details from congressional investigators of his office's controversial hiring of a popular singer as a paid cultural advisor.

Public support for the president and his anti-corruption campaign has been evident in opinion polls, with eight out of 10 Peruvians wanting him to continue until the end of his mandate in July 2021.

The president's main rival, Keiko Fujimori, has publicly acknowledged that "there are not enough elements" to remove him from power.

© 2020 AFP