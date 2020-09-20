'Proud' Kolbe double sends Toulouse to Champions Cup semis

Cheslin Kolbe scored two tries as Toulouse trounced Ulster 36-8 to reach the European Champions Cup semi-finals

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe scored twice as Toulouse hammered Ulster 36-8 on Sunday to qualify for the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup.

Kolbe dotted down twice in the first half before the floodgates opened as Antoine Dupont, Pita Akhi and Thomas Ramos crossed in the final half an hour of play.

"Play off games are about discipline and the team that wants it the most and sticks to their gameplan. I must give credit to the boys for doing just that, keeping it simple," Kolbe told broadcaster France Televisions.

"Whenever there are opportunities for us to do things we have to make sure we use those opportunities, so I'm just proud of the boys," he added.

Kolbe opened the scoring after just three minutes but with Ramos struggling with his kicking, Toulouse were unable to break down the obdurate Ulster defence.

Kolbe, however, touched down for a second try just before the break and second half tries from scrum-half Dupont, centre Ahki and full-back Ramos closed out a comfortable win.

John Cooney added a late consolation try for Ulster.

It is the 11th time that four-time champions Toulouse have reached this stage of European rugby's top competition.

To qualify for the final and take a tilt at their first title since 2010, the French side will next have to beat an English team as Northampton Saints and Exeter Chiefs face off later on Sunday.

In the other last four tie next weekend Racing 92 will host Saracens in six days' time after they overcame Clermont and Leinster on Saturday.

