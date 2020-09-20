Washington NFL owner Snyder, wife in virus quarantine

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder will miss his club's Sunday NFL game at Arizona while in coronavirus quarantine on doctor's advice even though he tested negative for COVID-19

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya are in coronavirus quarantine and will miss the NFL club's game Sunday at Arizona, team physician Anthony Casolaro said.

Snyder and his wife, who tested negative for COVID-19, had attended every game of the team formerly known as the Redskins for more than two decades.

"Unfortunately, Dan and Tanya Snyder recently came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19," the doctor said in a statement.

"Despite testing negative for the virus, I have advised Dan and Tanya to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

"Although the Snyders will not be present at today's game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the health and safety of those with whom they may come into contact is paramount.

"They will be with the team in spirit, watching the game from home and rooting for a Washington victory."

Washington opened the season last Sunday with a 27-17 comeback victory over visiting Philadelphia in a game played without spectators as a coronavirus safety precaution.

Arizona opened with a 24-20 triumph over San Francisco.

The Redskins nickname had been controversial for decades but Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999, vowed never to change it.

That stance changed, however, in the wake of racial injustice protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in May in Minneapolis.

Team sponsors began withdrawing support and insisting on a change while stores began pulling Redskins souvenirs off the shelves, threatening a major blow to a club Forbes magazine valued at $3.4 billion (2.87 billion euros), among the 20 top-valued sports teams in the world.

In July, the team announced it would drop the nickname and all associated logos depicting a Native American and be known as the Washington Football Team until a new nickname was chosen.

Washington coach Ron Rivera, who was hired in January after nine seasons with Carolina, was diagnosed last month with a cancerous lymph node in his neck. He plans to continue coaching while being treated.

