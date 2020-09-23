Scarlets to host two Wales rugby Tests

Wales's Six Nations match with Scotland on October 31 postponed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Autumn Nations Cup game on November 21 with Georgia will be played at Parc y Scarlets

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Parc y Scarlets will host Wales's final Six Nations clash with Scotland and the Autumn Nations Test with Georgia, the Wales Rugby Union announced on Wednesday.

Scarlets have stepped in as the national side's usual home, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, is still in use as the Dragons Heart Hospital which was created due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WRU said in a statement their other two home games in the Autumm Nations Cup against England on November 28 and a play-off final on December 5 could still be played in London "in order to maximise potential revenue."

However, the game against Scotland -- postponed from earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and Georgia will be played at Scarlets ground on October 31 and November 21 respectively.

"We have taken the call to play our first two home matches this autumn in Wales," said WRU CEO Steve Phillips.

"Given how vital Wales games are to the funding of our sport, it was only right that every option was explored.

"Obviously more important than that is the health of supporters, players and the nation as a whole and so, whilst making contingency plans, we have of course been conscious of following government advice closely every step of the way.

"We anticipate the two games will take place behind closed doors, however, if the 'big picture' changes, we would be open to exploring whether either game could serve as a test event for crowds."

Phillips asked for supporters to be patient with regard to where the other two Tests are played.

"We hope that supporters will understand that we are duty bound to continue to explore all options before making a final call with respect to England and the Autumn Nations Cup final match," said Phillips.

"We are hopeful that it will be deemed safe for at least some, perhaps socially distanced and restricted, crowds to attend these matches and also remain open to the prospect of using the Parc y Scarlets fixtures as test events with limited attendances if possible."

