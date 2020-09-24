Top 14 clubs take legal action against French federation for autumn schedule

Toulouse could be without France's Antoine Dupont for six Top 14 matches this autumn

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

The French rugby league (LNR) announced on Thursday it is taking the country's federation to court over the extended autumn Test window.

France were set to feature in three matches in November but the period was extended by the national union (FFR) and World Rugby to six games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Les Bleus host Wales on October 24, they finish off their Six Nations campaign by hosting Ireland a week later before featuring in the newly-created Autumn Nations Cup from November 14-December 5.

"Considering the impact of this decision on the Top 14 clubs who have already been weakened by the health and economic context of the season starting after six months without playing the LNR has filed a case which has been referred to an administrative judge," the LNR, who run the financially lucrative Top 14, said.

The two bodies met on Monday and according to a document seen by AFP the FFR proposed a cap of five games for each player during the international window.

Additionally the FFR said, Galthie and his staff will be unable to select squad members, such as Toulouse's Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, for the match with Wales if they reach the European Champions or Challenge Cup finals with their club on the weekend of October 16-18.

In June, the LNR said the French top-flight sides wanted a five-week period for Test matches.

Earlier this month, the LNR backed by their English Premiership counterparts filed a complaint against World Rugby with the European Commission in relation to the matter.

© 2020 AFP