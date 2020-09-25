Radradra's Bristol beat former club to reach Challenge Cup final

Semi Radradra scored 11 tries in two seasons at Bordeaux-Begles

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Fiji's Semi Radradra was instrumental as Bristol Bears overcame his former side Bordeaux-Begles 37-20 after extra-time on Friday to reach the European Challenge Cup final.

Radradra joined the English outfit over the summer after the French side failed to match the Bears' financial offer.

Radradra's side will face the winner of Toulon's match against Leicester taking place on Saturday for the October 16 fixture in their first continental final.

The visitors' early dominance was underlined as Matthieu Jalibert dived over in the corner after a sublime individual effort after quarter of an hour.

The France fly-half then kicked two penalty goals before the 30-minute mark before the Bears' 35 minute blitz.

Two minutes before the break club captain Steven Luatua made the most of some Radradra magic in open play and the hosts trailed 13-7 at the break after Callum Sheedy's touchline conversion.

Radradra was shown a yellow card on the 43-minute mark for a high tackle but the Bears continued to control the play and full-back Max Malins' converted effort put his side into a 14-13 lead.

Sheedy, who is eligible to play internationally for England, Ireland and his native Wales, stretched the lead to make his 20-13 with 17 minutes to play.

Substitute fly-half Benjamin Botica missed the chance to cut the deficit less than 60 seconds later but took the game into extra time.

Botica converted Joseph Dweba's 67th minute try to make it 20-all and neither side was able to find the winning points in normal time.

Competition rules stipulate if a team scores more tries than their opponents during the 100 minutes of regular and extra time then there would be no need for a penalty shoot out if scores remained equal after the extra 20 minutes.

The hosts started the extra period on fire as Piers O'Conor crossed after 48 seconds following Radradra's powerful midfield carry.

Malins claimed his second of proceedings eight minutes later and Sheedy's extras made it 34-20.

© 2020 AFP