All Black legend Nonu returning to Toulon

New Zealand centre Ma’a Nonu is returning to Toulon, the club announced on Saturday

Paris (AFP)

Former All Black centre Ma'a Nonu is to rejoin Toulon, just over two years after leaving them, the French Top 14 side announced on Saturday.

In a statement on their website, the club said they contacted the 38-year-old Nonu about a return following injuries to Anthony Belleau and Julien Heriteau.

"Rugby Club Toulonnais is delighted with Ma’a Nonu's return to Toulon and hopes to share a very good 2020-2021 season with him," read the statement.

Nonu, who won 104 caps for New Zealand, joined Toulon after helping the All Blacks to win the 2015 World Cup. He was also a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning side.

He spent three years in the port city before heading back to New Zealand to play for Auckland Blues. In 2019/20 Nonu played Major League Rugby for San Diego Legion.

Nonu is expected in Toulon in the next few days and will participate in training as soon as he has passed a medical.

Toulon's next game is at Toulouse next Sunday.

