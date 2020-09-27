Wrapped up warm: Victoria Azarenka overcame the chilly weather to reach round two in Paris

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 1:

Headlines

+ Halep starts slow but clicks into gear

+ Wawrinka makes short work of Murray

+ Konta turfed out by teenager Gauff

+ Azarenka overcomes 'ridiculous' morning cold

Top results

Simona Halep (ROM x1) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-4, 6-0

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x16) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 6-1, 6-3, 6-2

Victoria Azarenka (BLR x10) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-1, 6-2

Coco Gauff (USA) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x9) 6-3, 6-3

Sidelines

First on the board

-- Kamilla Rakhimova was the first player to wrap up victory on day one, taking down US Open quarter-finalist Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-3. The 19-year-old Russian qualifier, ranked 182 in the world, is making her Grand Slam main draw debut in Paris.

Band of brothers

-- Federico Coria, the journeyman younger brother of 2004 Roland Garros finalist Guillermo Coria, got his first French Open win as he defeated lucky loser Jason Jung of Taiwan 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3). The younger Coria sibling, who has spent much of his career on the lower-level tours, also made the second round of this year's US Open when Jung was forced to retire in the fifth set.

Anything but brief

-- Jurij Rodionov, who as a junior in 2017 fell foul of Wimbledon's strict dress code forbidding players from wearing any visible non-white clothing, went through the full spectrum of emotions in a five-set victory over Jeremy Chardy. Austria's Rodionov, 21, rallied from two sets and a match point down to prevail 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 10-8 after four hours and 36 minutes, a remarkable end to his main draw debut at a major event. "Definitely the craziest match I've ever played," remarked Rodionov.

Who's saying what

"This is getting a little ridiculous. It's eight degrees. I'm not waiting."

-- Victoria Azarenka, refusing to hang around "sitting like ducks" after a break in play due to rain.

"It was just, I think, messed up to go on court at 11 o'clock in these conditions now."

-- Andreas Seppi, not thrilled by the decision to start on time despite the morning gloom.

"For me it's the motivation, I would say. You feel like kind of worried all the time. Before every tournament you don't know if there will be, like, a wrong test or you will be positive, negative."

-- David Goffin on his struggles with the constant Covid-19 testing on tour.

"This makes me feel really old. I used to play against his grandfather. I was younger, thank goodness!"

-- Martina Navratilova, commentating on Sebastian Korda's win over Andreas Seppi

"We both really love hockey. He's a Boston Bruins fan, I'm a Carolina Hurricanes fan. They eliminated Carolina again in the playoffs. Gives me some crap for that."

-- John Isner, looking ahead to his second-round clash with Korda

"Some of those balls we were using you wouldn't give to a dog to chew."

-- Dan Evans on the state of the balls being used. The French Open has agreed a five-year deal for Wilson to be its new supplier.

