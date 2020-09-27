Six-goal Napoli sweep past Genoa, AC Milan beat Crotone

Napoli forward Hirving Lozano (L) scored twice but Lorenzo Insigne (R) went off injured.

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Hirving Lozano scored twice as Napoli swept past coronavirus-hit Genoa 6-0 as AC Milan continued their winning run 2-0 against promoted Crotone in Serie A action on Sunday.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen got his first start for Napoli, having come off the bench to lift the southerners past Parma in their opener last week.

Club-record signing Osimhen again impressed against a Genoa side playing without first-choice goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who tested positive for coronavirus, as did midfielder Lasse Schone.

Mexican forward Lozano fired Napoli ahead after ten minutes in the Stadio San Paolo with Gennaro Gattuso's side a goal up at half time.

After the break it was one-way traffic with Piotr Zielinski latching onto a clever Osimhen back-heel flick for the second.

Zielinski then helped set up Dries Mertens for the third just before the hour mark before Lozano again struck following a mix-up in the Genoa defense.

Substitute Matteo Politano curled in the sixth with 20 minutes to go to give Napoli maximum points after their first two matches.

"Last year Osimhen was the player we needed," said Gattuso. "He didn't score today, but he did score.

"When he attacks we find space. The players look for him, we're very happy with how he is helping us."

The only bad news for Gattuso was Lorenzo Insigne limping off with a left thigh injury ahead of their clash at champions Juventus next week.

AC Milan, meanwhile, playing without Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic who tested positive for COVID-19, also have injury woes after Croatian striker Ante Rebic fell badly on his left arm.

Franck Kessie scored their first goal from the penalty spot just before the break after a foul on Rebic, with Spaniard Brahim Diaz, on loan from Real Madrid, adding a second five minutes after the break.

"The good news is there is no fracture, this decreases the recovery time," said coach Stefano Pioli of Rebic.

"We have injuries, now we grit our teeth. This is a very important week for both the league and the Europa League."

Later Sunday, Juventus face their first major test this season Sunday when the Serie A champions tackle Roma in the Stadio Olimpico.

© 2020 AFP