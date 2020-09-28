African leagues: Raja lead thrilling Moroccan title chase

Raja Casablanca hold a two-point league lead in Morocco with four rounds remaining.

Johannesburg (AFP)

Triple African champions Raja Casablanca took a two-point lead at the weekend in a thrilling three-club chase for the Moroccan title.

Raja have 52 points, Renaissance Berkane 50 and Wydad Casablanca 49 with four rounds to play in the league ranked number one in the continent by the Confederation of African Football.

Elsewhere, Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek both won, ice cream company club Azam boast the only 100 percent record in Tanzania and Musongati are the early pacesetters in Burundi.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up league action from around the continent:

Morocco

Raja and Berkane achieved 1-0 victories by converting penalties and defending champions Wydad were held to a 1-1 draw after taking the lead from a spot-kick.

Mohsine Moutouali netted on 82 minutes for Raja against Rapide Ouem Zem while the accuracy of 35-year-old Mouhssine Iajour from the spot earned Berkane maximum points at Raja Beni Mellal.

Yahya Jabrane put Wydad ahead from a penalty eight minutes into first half stoppage time, but Moghreb Tetouan levelled early in the second half.

Egypt

Champions Al Ahly and probable runners-up Zamalek had contrasting victories in the Egyptian Premier League as a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic nears the end.

An Amr el Solia goal brought record eight-time African champions Ahly a 1-0 win at bottom club Tanta, who are set to be relegated after winning just twice in 30 outings.

Zamalek edged El Gouna 4-3 in a thriller with Mahmoud Alaa converting a 94th-minute penalty to win the match and give his club a seven-point advantage over third-place Pyramids.

Tanzania

Zimbabwean Prince Dube scored in the last minute to snatch a 1-0 away win for Tanzania Premier League frontrunners Azam over Prisons.

It was the fourth straight victory for Azam since the season kicked off and gave them a two-point lead over traditional Tanzanian club giants Simba and Young Africans.

Simba trounced Gwambina 3-0 with Rwandan Meddie Kagere, Ivorian Serge Wawa and Zambian Chris Mugalu netting while a Lamine Moro goal gave Young Africans a 1-0 win at Mtibwa Sugar.

Burundi

FA Cup title-holders Musongati remained top of the Burundi Primus Ligue with 10 points from four matches after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Les Elephants.

Defending champions Le Messager Ngozi drew 1-1 away to Rukinzo and are third last in the 16-club standings with just four points.

Burundi was the only African country not to halt domestic football when the Covid-19 outbreak hit Africa and spectators were permitted, with many not practising social distancing.

