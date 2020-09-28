Boateng joins Berlusconi's ambitious Monza

Kevin-Prince Boateng, pictured in February 2018, during his season at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Milan (AFP)

Kevin-Prince Boateng on Monday signed for Italian Serie B side Monza where he rejoins former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi.

In a statement, Monza said that 33-year-old former Ghana international arrives from Fiorentina on a deal "until June 30, 2021 with the option of renewal for the second year, subject to certain conditions".

Boateng reunites with former Milan chiefs Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, whom he played under between 2010 and 2013, winning the Serie A title in his first season.

He returned to Milan in January 2016 for six months, when he was coached by Cristian Brocchi, now also at Monza.

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 for around three million euros (today $3.5 million) having sold Milan for 740 million euros in April 2017.

The club from just outside Milan earned promoted from Serie C last season as they target top flight football.

Boateng becomes the club's 11th signing for the new season.

This year Fiorentina loaned him to Besiktas in Turkey from January to August 2020.

