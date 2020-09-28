'Superman' Pooran wows IPL with 'unbelievable' six save

Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran pulled off one of the greatest pieces of fielding ever seen (file picture)

Dubai (AFP)

Nicholas Pooran stunned the cricket world and social media with a gravity-defying piece of fielding to prevent a six on a record-breaking night in the Indian Premier League.

Pooran dived cat-like to grab the ball at full stretch six feet (two metres) over the boundary before twisting in mid-air and backhanding it over the rope a split-second before he hit the ground.

The West Indian's acrobatics to deny Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson a six weren't enough, however, to stop his Kings XI Punjab side losing to the biggest run chase in IPL history in Sharjah on Sunday.

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar called it "the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!" -- prompting thanks to the "#godofcricket" from Punjab's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes.

"(There) really is NO question about it being THE best save, EVER. Fantastic work by @nicholas_47 who inspired the rest of the @lionsdenkxip fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen," Rhodes tweeted.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, commentating on television, was blown away by Trinidad-born Pooran's "unbelievable" exploit, which resulted in two runs being taken instead of six.

"No way, no way, no way. That is unbelievable! The save of T20 cricket ever, that is the best I have seen," Pietersen said.

The video of the spectacular effort lit up social media.

"Nicolas Pooran save for the boundary was inhuman extraordinary, he has redefined the human thinking capability, take a bow," said one Twitter user.

Another said: "Wowza, superman Nicolas Pooran".

Pooran's effort came after his eight-ball 25 with the bat as King's XI piled up an unassailable-looking 223 for two from their 20 overs.

But the Royals got home with four wickets and three balls to spare.

India's Rahul Tewatia smashed 53 off 31 balls -- including five sixes in one over -- after Steve Smith hit a quickfire 50 and Samson 85.

The cash-rich Twenty20 league is being held in the United Arab Emirates behind closed doors after being moved out of India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

