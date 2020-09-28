Mexican police clash with pro-abortion protesters

Riot police protect themselves during clashes with supporters of the legalization of abortion nationwide in Mexico, in Mexico City

Mexico City (AFP)

Hundreds of women marched through Mexico's capital Monday to demand nationwide legalization of abortion, leading to clashes with police who blocked their way.

Protesters gathered near the capital's historic center to head to the central plaza but were stopped by female police officers with shields, AFP journalists reported.

Police used pepper spray against demonstrators who sprayed paint along the route of the march to mark International Safe Abortion Day.

Some police officers sustained minor injuries, Mexico City official Arturo Medina told local television.

The protesters want abortion, which is only allowed in the Mexican capital and the southwestern state of Oaxaca, to be decriminalized throughout the country of 128 million.

Mexican feminist groups have started to take a more hardline stance in the face of growing violence against women.

Ten women are murdered every day in Mexico, according to official figures, and many of the crimes go unpunished.

