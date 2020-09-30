Mnuchin sees 'reasonable compromise' with Democrats on aid

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he'd meet again with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to resolve weeks of deadlock on additional aid to the economy

Washington (AFP)

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he was hopeful that a "reasonable compromise" could be reached with Democrats on additional stimulus spending for the battered economy.

President Donald Trump's administration and Democratic leaders have been deadlocked for weeks over a follow-up to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed as the coronavirus pandemic intensified in March, after key provisions of the law that have been credited with bolstering the economy expired.

After weeks of faltering negotiations, Mnuchin and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on both Monday and Tuesday, and agreed to continue talking.

"We're going to give it one more serious try to get this done," Mnuchin told CNBC, adding he'd be talking again with Pelosi on Wednesday afternoon. "I think there is a reasonable compromise here. It's something that the president very much wants to get done."

Democrats earlier this week unveiled a $2.2 trillion aid proposal, more than $1 trillion less than they had initially wanted to spend.

The move was aimed at satisfying Trump and Republicans, who have not wanted to spend more than $1 trillion to further aid the economy. The most recent stimulus bill, passed at the end of April, totaled $500 billion.

"In many cases, we do have things that we agree on, and we have things that there are differences, and we're trying to see if both of us can manage a package that gets some of what everybody wants," Mnuchin said.

