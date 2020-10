Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of action for six months after suffering a torn Achilles, Premiership club Sale have revealed.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said Tuilagi would undergo surgery next week.

"Manu will be a loss to England and Sale," Diamond said.

The injury means Tuilagi will miss England's final match in the 2020 Six Nations and the entire Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

© 2020 AFP