French Open at a glance - Day 5

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, looks a dangerous opponent after finding some form in the early rounds

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros:

Headlines

+ Djokovic notches 70th Roland Garros win

+ Pliskova downed by whirlwind Ostapenko

+ Kenin shakes off Bogdan upset bid

+ Shapovalov dumped out in five-hour slog

Top results

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) 6-4, 6-2

Sofia Kenin (USA x4) bt Ana Bogdan (ROU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x9) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6

Sidelines

Memories of the past

-- Once the domain of Gustavo Kuerten, the French Open champion in 1997, 2000 and 2001, Brazilian success at Roland Garros has been consigned to the past. Thiago Monteiro became the first player from Brazil to make the men's third round in Paris on Thursday since Thomaz Bellucci in 2011.

Back to the dirty work

-- Pierre-Hugues Herbert had to leave his partner and their newborn baby behind as he took part in this year's tournament, but his second-round loss to Alexander Zverev means they will soon be reunited -- and the Frenchman can resume his parenthood apprenticeship.

"My son was born on the 19th, so it was a bit too short to come to Paris. And I'm not living in Paris, so no, she's back home, recovering from the delivery, and, yes, taking care of the kid. So thanks to her for being back home doing the, I would say, dirty work, even if I would like to do it with her, and letting me, yeah, be a tennis player."

Flying the French flag, alone

-- The largely miserable weather at the French Open has been matched by similarly insipid performances from the host country's male players. Wild card Hugo Gaston, ranked 239, is the only Frenchman through to the third round -- the joint-fewest number in tournament history. France's wait for a first men's Grand Slam singles champion since 1983 looks set to continue with Gaston meeting 2015 Roland Garros winner Stan Wawrinka on Friday.

What a difference five hours makes

-- German qualifier Daniel Altmaier will pocket a minimum of 126,000 euros ($147,978) after making the third round on his Grand Slam debut. The 22-year-old is set to almost double his career earnings of $172,957 after straight-sets wins over Feliciano Lopez and Jan-Lennard Struff, which came in a combined five hours and 10 minutes.

Man behind the masks

-- Stefanos Tsitsipas and his team have tried to look on the bright side of the Covid-19 regulations in Paris, purchasing 30 masks bearing a caricature of the Greek fifth seed.

"There is a story behind that. I was sitting in Cipriani in New York one day after my exit with a friend, and my friend goes, 'Look, I saw these masks online of yours. Do you know anything about them?'" explained Tsitsipas.

"I'm, like, No, but they would look really cool and I would like to have some of them. So I bought like 30 straightaway, different masks."

Who's saying what

"I'm not going to go the sexual way in this question, just so everybody knows, which I could."

-- Alexander Zverev when asked if he liked the tournament's "heavy balls"

"Not much to say about this match."

-- Second seed Karolina Pliskova on her limp display against Jelena Ostapenko

"I did not expect to see the sun. It was nice but, I don't know, after losing today maybe I wish it was raining."

-- Marcos Giron following his loss to Thiago Monteiro

"To be honest, I mean, we really had a great school in US Open. US Open is always so crowded and suddenly it was so quiet."

-- Petra Kvitova on getting used to the subdued Roland Garros atmosphere

"It's just complete trash scheduling."

-- Denis Shapovalov rages after being put down to also play doubles having lost to Roberto Carballes Baena in a five-hour slugfest

"I don't have any problem with him. I don't know why he acts sometimes the way he acts. Maybe you should better ask him, not me."

-- Karen Khachanov refuses to be drawn into another war of words with Nick Kyrgios

