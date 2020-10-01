Shapovalov dumped out after five-hour French Open tussle

Roberto Carballes Baena is through to the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time

Paris (AFP)

Ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the French Open second round Thursday following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena.

Spanish world number 101 Carballes Baena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last 32.

Shapovalov, who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open last month, twice served for the match in the final set at 5-4 and 6-5 but was broken three times in succession.

"It's a dream for me to win a match like this on this court," said Carballes Baena, 27, after advancing to the third round of a major for the first time.

"I tried to be very solid and focus on my game. Shapovalov is very good but I did a very good match."

