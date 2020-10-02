Sonego wins 36-point tiebreak to reach French Open last 16

Lorenzo Sonego is breaking new ground at the French Open after reaching the fourth round

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego qualified for the last 16 of a major for the first time Friday after edging out Taylor Fritz at Roland Garros in a 36-point tiebreak, the joint second longest in Grand Slam history.

World number 46 Sonego required seven match points to close out a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-6 (19/17) win and finish off the American 27th seed following a 30-minute tiebreak.

It fell two points shy of the record 38-point tiebreak played by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Andy Roddick and the 2007 Australian Open.

Fritz, who was broken just once the entire match, blew nine set points in the third set including six in the tiebreak.

Sonego, 25, takes on the winner of the tie between 12th seed Diego Schwartzman and Norbert Gombos for a place in the quarter-finals.

Five Italians reached the men's third round at Roland Garros this year -- an Open era record for the country. No more than two have made the last 16 before at the same major.

© 2020 AFP