Rooney gem seals Derby's first win of the season

Wayne Rooney's superb late strike gave Derby a 1-0 win at Norwich as the Rams claimed their first Championship points of the season on Saturday.

Beaten in their first three matches, Derby ended that barren run thanks to their former Manchester United star.

Derby captain Rooney curled home with a free-kick from just outside the area in the 87th minute.

It was rough justice on Norwich, who dominated for long periods and wasted a guilt-edged chance to go ahead in the second half when Teemu Pukki missed a penalty after slipping on the rain-soaked turf.

Relegated Norwich have now lost twice in a row after taking four points from their opening two games.

"I knew it was a great chance, especially with a player like Wayne to take it. As everyone knows our captain has great quality and he showed that with his free-kick," Derby boss Phillip Cocu said.

"He had put in a lot a hard work for the team and we were about to take him off but I was certainly glad he was on the pitch when we were awarded the free-kick!"

Reading extended their 100 per cent start to the second tier season with a 1-0 win over Watford at Madejski Stadium.

The Royals grabbed the lead in the 41st minute, George Puscas pouncing from close range with a deflected effort.

Reading have won four in a row, while Watford, relegated from the Premier League last season, were beaten for the first time in four games.

Bristol City notch up a fourth consecutive win with a 2-1 success at lowly Nottingham Forest.

Early goals from Andreas Weimann and Nahki Wells were enough to keep Dean Holden's side top of the table with Luke Freeman's spectacular strike no consolation for under pressure Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Swansea climbed to fourth place with a 2-1 victory over Millwall at the Liberty Stadium.

Jake Bidwell and Ben Cabango were on target for the hosts in the second half, with the visitors' Tom Bradshaw levelling in between.

Middlesbrough defeated Barnsley 2-1 in their manager Neil Warnock's 1,500th game, while Luton beat struggling Wycombe 2-0.

QPR's Macauley Bonne scored deep into stoppage-time to rescue a 1-1 draw at bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday.

Rotherham and Huddersfield drew 1-1, while Blackburn and Cardiff shared a goalless draw.

