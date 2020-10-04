French Open at a glance - Day 8

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance on Sunday, the eighth day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros:

Headlines

+ Swiatek hammers top seed Halep

+ Teen Sinner takes down ill Zverev

+ Nadal coasts into 14th quarter-final

+ Thiem survives scare from French wild card

Top results

Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Simona Halep (ROU x1) 6-1, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-2

Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3

Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x5) 6-4, 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Sidelines

Put on those dancing shoes

-- Rafael Nadal had few problems putting away world number 213 Sebastian Korda in straight sets but later admitted to relying on a certain elixir to help him find his groove on the dance floor.

"With some tequilas I am dancing, yes. Without tequilas is more difficult," said Nadal, in response to a question about his deft on-court footwork.

A defeat to cherish

-- Sebastian Korda described his straight-sets loss to Rafael Nadal as "definitely the best moment" of his life. Not only did the 20-year-old American go away with 189,000 euros ($221,430) from his fortnight in Paris but he also received a signed shirt from his idol.

"It was super awesome. I think after the match I asked him for a signed shirt when we were tapping rackets. So I don't know if anyone's ever asked him for an autograph after a match, but that was definitely the coolest moment of my life and one I'll never forget for sure," said Korda.

He is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion and 1992 Roland Garros runner-up Petr Korda.

When two becomes one

-- Elina Svitolina has had to go it alone largely without the support of boyfriend Gael Monfils after reaching the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the third time. Eighth seed Monfils crashed out to Alexander Bublik in round one, his earliest exit at the French Open in 15 years.

"To be fair, right now I'm thinking I'm playing for both of us. I know how much he loves to compete here in Paris and how much he loves to play in front of big crowds. Unfortunately this year it's a bit different. So it's really sad that he couldn't play his best," said Svitolina.

Can you show me the rule book?

-- Nicolas Mahut demanded to be shown the rule book by the tournament supervisor after he was warned for spitting on the court during his doubles match with Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The Frenchman waged a running battle with chair umpire John Blom throughout the first set, insisting he no longer wanted to hear from the official. "I'm not the bad guy," said Blom, to which Mahut replied: "No, you are."

Who's saying what

"So I will have a chocolate and I will be better tomorrow."

-- Simona Halep

"I think I won't ever forget this edition of Roland Garros, but of course it's not a good way to end."

-- Kiki Bertens following her defeat to qualifier Martina Trevisan

"She's a beast of the competition I would call her. She loves to compete, she never likes to practice, so it's boring for her. But when it comes to the matches, she's there."

-- Iga Swiatek's coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, on the Polish teenager

"Today I didn't see how much was the prize money today but I think it's too much."

-- A beaming Trevisan after ensuring she will pocket at least 283,500 euros ($332,140) from her French Open run

"I am completely sick after the match with (Marco) Cecchinato in the night. I can't really breathe, as you can hear by my voice. I had fever, you know, as well. I shouldn't have played."

Alexander Zverev reveals he wasn't feeling well ahead of his loss to Jannik Sinner

"Haven't seen for a very long time a player with such a big touch in his hands. His drop shots are just from another planet."

-- A relieved Dominic Thiem offers plenty of praise for vanquished opponent Hugo Gaston

