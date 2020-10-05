African leagues: Winning debut for pioneer Ahly coach Mosimane

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

Ground-breaking Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane made a winning debut at the weekend as the record eight-time African champions defeated Al Mokawloon 1-0 in the Egyptian Premier League.

The South African became the first black sub-Saharan African to take charge of the Cairo Red Devils last week after contract renewal talks with Swiss Rene Weiler broke down.

Ahly clinched a 42nd league title before Mosimane arrived from Pretoria outfit Mamelodi Sundowns and his sights are set on winning the CAF Champions League and the Egyptian FA Cup.

They face Wydad Casablanca of Morocco over two legs this month in a Champions League semi-final and have reached the domestic cup competition quarter-finals.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up the action at the weekend from a number of African leagues.

Egypt

Amr el Solia converted a 40th-minute penalty to give Ahly victory and an 18-point advantage over fierce rivals Zamalek in the Premier League with three rounds remaining.

Zamalek are four points above expensively assembled Pyramids in the chase for second spot and a 2021 CAF Champions League place.

Ghanaian John Antwi was among the scorers for Pyramids, who twice led by two goals before winning 3-2 at seventh-place Misr Lel Makkasa.

Morocco

Raja Casablanca are one point ahead of Wydad Casablanca and three above Renaissance Berkane with two rounds remaining of a thrilling Moroccan Botola Pro 1 title race.

Soufiane Rahimi scored six minutes into stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for Raja against visiting Berkane, who came from behind to take an early second half lead.

Record 20-time Moroccan champions Wydad trailed at half-time away to Hassania Agadir and Yahya Jabrane equalised by converting a penalty on 74 minutes.

Tanzania

Young Africans fired Serb coach Zlatko Krmpotic without giving an explanation despite his record of four wins and a draw since the Tanzanian Premier League season kicked off.

The Dar es Salaam outfit hammered Coastal Union 3-0 in his final match in charge to share second place with bitter rivals Simba on 13 points, two behind ice cream company club Azam.

Zimbabwean Prince Dube bagged a brace as Azam overcame Kagera Sugar 4-2 while defending champions Simba were even more impressive, trouncing hosts JKT 4-0.

Sudan

Al Hilal Omdurman edged closer to retaining the Sudan Premier League title thanks to a 1-0 victory over Al Khartoum.

While they were securing maximum points, closest challengers and arch rivals Al Merrikh dropped two points when held 0-0 by third-place Hilal el Obied.

Hilal have 63 points and Merrikh 59 with five matches each to play in a league ranked among the top 12 in Africa while Obied and Alamal Atbara share third with 52 apiece.

Burundi

Olympique Star lead Bujumbura City on goal difference with both clubs having 12 points after five rounds of the 2021 Burundian Primus Ligue.

FA Cup holders Musongati lie third, one point behind, and defending champions Le Messager Ngozi are among a mid-table cluster on seven points.

Burundi was the only African country not to either suspend or abandon their 2020 league season when the coronavirus pandemic spread through the continent.

