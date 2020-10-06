Argentina's Imhoff among Racing Covid-19 cases before Champions Cup final

Argentina's Juan Imhoff has scored three tries in four Racing 92 appearances so far this season

Paris (AFP)

Racing 92's recently re-called Argentina winger Juan Imhoff has tested positive for coronavirus, his wife Natacha Eguia has revealed.

On Thursday the European Champions Cup finalists announced nine cases of Covid-19 without disclosing individual names as the weekend's league fixture at La Rochelle was postponed.

Imhoff, 32, was named in the Pumas' squad for the November 7-December 12 Rugby Championship after a Test exile stretching back to the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

"After seven months of taking all the recommended precautions, taking care of ourselves, wearing a mask, using anti-bacterial gel, social distancing and everything, we contracted Covid-19," Eguia posted on Instagram late on Monday.

"We have now past the period of being contagious and we feel very good but the loss of senses remain," she added.

The Parisians will face Exeter Chiefs in the continental final in Bristol on October 17 after beating Saracens in the last four thanks to Imhoff's match-winning try.

French media reported Imhoff's side will head into team quarantine in a hotel between Wednesday and the trip to England.

On Saturday they host record 20-time French champions Toulouse.

Argentina kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against World Cup winner South Africa in Brisbane on November 7 before then taking on New Zealand and Australia in Sydney.

