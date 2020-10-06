Australian Open warm-up in Auckland cancelled because of virus

Serena Williams celebrates winning the Auckland Classic on January 12, 2020. The 2021 edition has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic

Wellington (AFP)

The 2021 Auckland Classic tennis tournament has been scrapped because of difficulties hosting during the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said Tuesday.

The New Zealand hardcourt tournament in early January is a warm-up for the Australian Open and has attracted top names in recent years, including this year's women's champion Serena Williams.

Tournament director Karl Budge said the Covid-19 crisis had created an uncertain environment that made it unfeasible to stage such a complex event.

"We are obviously incredibly sad to share this news but safety has to be our priority," he said in a statement.

Budge said organisers are committed to ensuring the tournament goes ahead in 2022.

