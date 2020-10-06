Hyderabad's Kumar out of IPL with thigh injury

Advertising Read more

Dubai (AFP)

India and Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out injured for the rest of the Indian Premier League season, his franchise said Tuesday.

Kumar, 30, limped off the field in his team's match against Chennai Super Kings last week with a muscle strain in his thigh, and missed the next game on Sunday.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery!," Hyderabad said in a statement.

Indian left-arm quick Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Kumar for the remainder of the season, which is being played in the United Arab Emirates.

The loss of Kumar, who has played 21 Tests and 114 ODIs for India, is the second blow to the David Warner-led side after Australia's Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the Twenty20 tournament due to an ankle injury in the first week.

Reports in Indian media suggested Kumar's injury could rule him out for at least six to eight months, putting him in doubt for India's tour of Australia in December.

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has also been ruled out of the IPL season, with a finger injury.

© 2020 AFP