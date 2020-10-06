One Championship vows strict bio-safety for Singapore MMA

One Championship is set to hold its first international fight night since the coronavirus pandemic

Singapore (AFP)

Asia's biggest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, pledged Tuesday to implement strict bio-safety measures this week for its first major international event following a months-long coronavirus shutdown.

The Singapore-based organisation, which promotes cards across Asia in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing, was unable to stage fights for almost four months because of the pandemic.

They resumed in China in June but Friday's "Reign of Dynasties" in Singapore will be the outfit's first international event since the restart.

Six fights will take place behind closed doors in a stadium, with only athletes, officials and crew on site.

Fighters flying in from Australia, Malaysia and China have been granted special visas and will not be subject to quarantine on arrival, One's CEO Chatri Sityodtong told a virtual press conference.

They will be tested for the virus before departure, on arrival and throughout their stay, and will remain in a bio-secure "bubble".

"We created a bubble with the hotel and transportation from the airport, and we have security at every floor so that protocols (are followed) and that athletes remain in their rooms at all times," he said.

Singapore has recorded more than 57,000 coronavirus cases and 27 deaths, but its outbreak has slowed markedly in recent weeks.

It is gradually easing travel restrictions and has increased the number of people allowed at events such as conferences and weddings.

