Texans fire O'Brien after winless start

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has been fired after a winless start to the 2020 campaign

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was sacked by the team's ownership on Monday, a day after the side slumped to their fourth straight defeat of the season.

A statement from Houston Texans chairman and chief executive Cal McNair said O'Brien was being replaced as the team sought to head "in a different direction."

"On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O'Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise," McNair said.

"Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction."

O'Brien, 50, led the Texans to four AFC South divisional titles after taking over in 2014, finishing with a winning record in five out of six seasons at the helm.

However the Texans have suffered a shaky start to the 2020 campaign, with four consecutive losses.

Although two of those defeats came against strong opposition in the shape of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, Houston's defeat to winless Minnesota on Sunday appears to have been the final straw for the team's ownership.

McNair said assistant coach Romeo Crennel will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston," McNair said.

© 2020 AFP