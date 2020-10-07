 Skip to main content
#Covid19
#US2020
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture

Germany's World Cup hero Goetze joins PSV Eindhoven

Issued on:

World-Cup winner Mario Goetze has joined PSV Eindhoven
World-Cup winner Mario Goetze has joined PSV Eindhoven AFP
1 min
Advertising

Berlin (AFP)

German World Cup final hero Mario Goetze, who was a free agent after Borussia Dortmund allowed him to leave, has signed a two-year contract with PSV Eindhoven.

Goetze, scorer of the extra-time goal that gave Germany a 1-0 victory over Argentina in Brazil in 2014, made only five Bundesliga starts at Dortmund last season.

The club decided not to offer him a new contract and, at 28, he became a free agent which meant he could sign after the transfer window shut and after reported negotiations with Hertha Berlin went nowhere.

The attacking midfielder started his career at Borussia and moved to Bayern Munich in 2013 but was allowed to return to Dortmund after three seasons. He won the last of his 63 Germany caps in 2017.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.